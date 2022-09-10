Middleton man arrested for alleged fourth felony OWI

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 31-year-old Middleton man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly obstructed an officer and drove a motorcycle intoxicated.

A Middleton Police Department officer noticed the man pulled over on his motorcycle near University Avenue and Hickory Hollow Drive. The officer approached the man and noted his slurred speech and a strong smell of alcohol coming from his breath. The man said he drank two alcoholic beverages, officials said.

The Middleton man obstructed the officer by providing a false name. After determining the man’s real name, the officer administered field sobriety testing. The man’s breath alcohol concentration was .20, but he had a .02 restriction due to his previous OWI offenses, police say.

The officer arrested the 31-year-old man for an alleged fourth felony OWI offense and obstructing an officer. The man was also ticketed for operating while revoked, Middleton Police Department said.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.