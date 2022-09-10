Middleton man arrested for alleged fourth felony OWI

By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 31-year-old Middleton man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly obstructed an officer and drove a motorcycle intoxicated.

A Middleton Police Department officer noticed the man pulled over on his motorcycle near University Avenue and Hickory Hollow Drive. The officer approached the man and noted his slurred speech and a strong smell of alcohol coming from his breath. The man said he drank two alcoholic beverages, officials said.

The Middleton man obstructed the officer by providing a false name. After determining the man’s real name, the officer administered field sobriety testing. The man’s breath alcohol concentration was .20, but he had a .02 restriction due to his previous OWI offenses, police say.

The officer arrested the 31-year-old man for an alleged fourth felony OWI offense and obstructing an officer. The man was also ticketed for operating while revoked, Middleton Police Department said.

