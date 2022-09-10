Milton community member makes a Ukrainian family’s dream come true

MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Ukrainian family living in Milton received a free truck from community member Shawn Sullivan so they can live more independently in the United States.

NBC15 News shared the Nialka’s story about fleeing war-torn Ukraine to live with Gretchen Kingsley’s family in Milton, Wisconsin in June. The Sullivan family saw this story and wanted to help Misha Nialka by gifting him a truck so he can drive on his own with his international drivers license.

Shawn Sullivan was in the market for a new truck and instead of selling their old Chevy Silverado, he and his family decided to donate it to Nialka.

“I asked Gretchen if he had found anything yet and she said, ‘No,’'’ Sullivan said. ”It was a good opportunity to help him get started and be self sufficient for his family here in the U.S.”

Plus, Sullivan wanted to set an example for his children.

”I want them to be thinking the same way and helping people when they can,” he said.

“[It’s] my dream my car!” Nialka said. “Thank you very much to the Sullivan family, Shawn, Sarah and kids. I’m very happy. Thank you very much!”

Sullivan said it was a community effort. The tires on the truck were old, so Burtness Chevrolet also pitched in and donated new tires for free.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.