MPD: Occupied business struck during shots fired incident

No one was injured in the incident, according to MPD.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers found that a nearby occupied business was struck by gunshots Friday night when they responded to multiple calls for shots fired.

Around 11:45 p.m. Friday, officers on scene discovered that the nearby business in the 300 block of Kent Lane was struck by gunshots.

No one was injured in the incident, according to MPD.

Officers found multiple shell casings in the 300 block of Kent Lane while they were on scene.

MPD said there are no suspects in custody at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

