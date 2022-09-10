One dead after Richland Co. vehicle collision with semi

(Source: MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died after the vehicle they were driving collided with a semi-truck in Richland County, authorities reported Friday.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office stated in a report that its deputies were called just before 5:50 a.m. for the crash at US Highway 14, just east of State Highway 58, near Richland Center.

Investigators determined through witnesses and evidence at the scene that the driver of a car was driving westbound on the roadway when they moved out of the lane and drove into eastbound traffic.

The sheriff’s office said that the semi-truck driver attempted to move out of the way before the car collided with the truck head-on.

Officials pronounced the driver of the car dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office said the driver of the semi was not injured.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.

Emergency officials closed US Highway 14 to investigate and clean up the scene.

The Richland Center Fire Department, Richland EMS, Wegner Towing and Richland County Coroner’s Office all assisted the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Underage Drinking (Source: David Mertl / CC BY 2.0)
137 cited at Madison bar for underage drinking
Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to an incident on
2 stabbed in Sun Prairie early Tuesday, suspect still on the run
Town of Bristol fatal crash
One dead after single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151
129 wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard

Latest News

Lifelong Rock County suicide prevention volunteer enthusiastic about 988 hotline
Lifelong Rock Co. suicide prevention volunteer spreads awareness of 988 hotline
Lifelong Rock County suicide prevention volunteer is enthusiastic about 988 hotline
Lifelong Rock County suicide prevention volunteer is enthusiastic about 988 hotline
UnityPoint Health – Meriter.
Culver’s cofounder pledges $1M to mental health services in South Central Wisconsin
Dr. Wistrom’s hair is prepared for donation
Mercyhealth doctor donates hair to charity