One dead after Richland Co. vehicle collision with semi

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died after the vehicle they were driving collided with a semi-truck in Richland County, authorities reported Friday.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office stated in a report that its deputies were called just before 5:50 a.m. for the crash at US Highway 14, just east of State Highway 58, near Richland Center.

Investigators determined through witnesses and evidence at the scene that the driver of a car was driving westbound on the roadway when they moved out of the lane and drove into eastbound traffic.

The sheriff’s office said that the semi-truck driver attempted to move out of the way before the car collided with the truck head-on.

Officials pronounced the driver of the car dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office said the driver of the semi was not injured.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.

Emergency officials closed US Highway 14 to investigate and clean up the scene.

The Richland Center Fire Department, Richland EMS, Wegner Towing and Richland County Coroner’s Office all assisted the sheriff’s office.

