Rain overspreads the region tonight

Key Takeaways

Showers become widespread overnight

Scattered/widespread rain through Sunday

Lingering showers on Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This slow-moving system has been creeping its way into southern Wisconsin through this afternoon, and will continue to do so through the evening hours. Rain will become widespread overnight tonight, with some heavy rainfall at times and a few isolated thunderstorms possible. Dry time will be hard to come by on Sunday, most of the day is looking wet. Low pressure will finally begin to move out on Monday, but showers will linger through the day.

Rainfall totals are still expected to be between 1-3″ across the region, with some pockets of 4-5″ possible. I think locations to the east of I-39 have the highest probability of seeing those higher totals.

You’ll also notice a big temperature difference behind tonight’s cold front! Temperatures will drop quickly this evening as the front passes through, and highs will only be in the low 60s both Sunday and Monday. Tomorrow will be the coolest day we’ve seen since early June!

The late-fall feel doesn’t last too long though: temperatures will be warming back into the 70s through the rest of the workweek with mainly sunny skies.

