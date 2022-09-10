Whitewater officials to assess condition of 133-year-old water tower

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Whitewater officials are working to determine the fate of the city’s Starin Park Water Tower, which has provided water to residents for over a century.

The water tower was constructed in 1889 and has been declared a local landmark since 2015.

The City of Whitewater had planned to stop using the tower at the end of this year, once a new one becomes fully operational and can supply water to the city.

A masonry firm in Sullivan presented concerns about the tower on Aug. 2, noting its limestone and mortar have “failed sufficiently.” The organization estimated it would cost $1 million to restore the tower or about $200,000 to take it down. The firm also indicated its belief that the tower would fall without restoration.

Whitewater Public Works Director Brad Marquardt requested the following proposals:

Determine if the tower’s current structure can be repaired or if it should be knocked down Determine potential solutions to repair the tower or demolish it Determine a cost estimate for potential solutions Determine public safety measures necessary while waiting for decision on the tower

Marquardt said the proposals are due to the city by Sept. 23 and a completed report must be sent in by Dec. 2.

Funding for the services can come out of the city’s Water Utility operating budget and Marquardt expects a proposal to be approved at the Common Council meeting on Oct. 18.

