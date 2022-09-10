Whitewater officials to assess condition of 133-year-old water tower

Generic image / Tap water
Generic image / Tap water(HNN File)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Whitewater officials are working to determine the fate of the city’s Starin Park Water Tower, which has provided water to residents for over a century.

The water tower was constructed in 1889 and has been declared a local landmark since 2015.

The City of Whitewater had planned to stop using the tower at the end of this year, once a new one becomes fully operational and can supply water to the city.

A masonry firm in Sullivan presented concerns about the tower on Aug. 2, noting its limestone and mortar have “failed sufficiently.” The organization estimated it would cost $1 million to restore the tower or about $200,000 to take it down. The firm also indicated its belief that the tower would fall without restoration.

Whitewater Public Works Director Brad Marquardt requested the following proposals:

  1. Determine if the tower’s current structure can be repaired or if it should be knocked down
  2. Determine potential solutions to repair the tower or demolish it
  3. Determine a cost estimate for potential solutions
  4. Determine public safety measures necessary while waiting for decision on the tower

Marquardt said the proposals are due to the city by Sept. 23 and a completed report must be sent in by Dec. 2.

Funding for the services can come out of the city’s Water Utility operating budget and Marquardt expects a proposal to be approved at the Common Council meeting on Oct. 18.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Underage Drinking (Source: David Mertl / CC BY 2.0)
137 cited at Madison bar for underage drinking
Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to an incident on
2 stabbed in Sun Prairie early Tuesday, suspect still on the run
Town of Bristol fatal crash
One dead after single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151
129 wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard

Latest News

Athletic collective new model of NIL, mentorship support for Wisconsin athletes
Athletic collective new model of NIL, mentorship support for Wisconsin athletes
Friday Football Game of the Week: Lodi vs Beloit Turner
Friday Football Game of the Week: Lodi vs Beloit Turner
Friday Football Blitz
Friday Football Blitz
Local athlete has “no plans of stopping,” after finishing 31 Ironman races
Incoming weather conditions have Madison event coordinators planning to adapt