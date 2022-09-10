Wisconsin ahead 14-7 at halftime against Washington State

FILE - Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks to pass against Purdue during the first...
FILE - Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) looks to pass against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.(Michael Conroy | AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers are up 14-7 at halftime against Washington State.

It was a sluggish start for the Badgers on Saturday afternoon, sophomore running back Braelon Allen held to just 10 yards in the first quarter. After a missed Vito Calvaruso 51 yard field goal attempt it was scoreless until the second quarter.

The Cougars got on the board first with a two-yard touchdown run from former Badger running back Nakia Watson to make it 7-0 Washington State.

The Badgers responded on the next drive, Graham Mertz found Clay Cundiff for 17 yards to tie the game up at 7-7.

Then just before the half on 2nd and goal, Mertz hits Cundiff again for another touchdown to give Wisconsin the lead 14-7.

After the first half, Braelon Allen had 10 carries for 50 yards, and Mertz was 13/22 for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

Athletic collective new model of NIL, mentorship support for Wisconsin athletes
