MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 20th anniversary of Ironman Wisconsin kicks off Sunday in Madison, with participants from ages 18-72 competing in this triathlon.

Participants begin with a 2.4 mile swim in Lake Monona, followed by a 112 mile bicycle ride through the city, and finish off with a 26.2 mile run across downtown Madison, finishing at the State Capitol.

Those competing vary in all ages, with the youngest participant being for women an 18-year-old from Iowa, and for men, a 19-year-old from La Crosse. The oldest participants are a 69-year-old from Michigan for women, and a 72-year-old from Big Lake for the men.

John Birkelo, a Middleton native who is looking to finish his 32nd Ironman after declaring he has no intentions of stopping anytime soon is racing the triathlon.

The race begins at 6:45 a.m. for the Pro Men race, 6:50 a.m. for the Pro Women race, and 7 a.m. for the Age Group race. The race is expected to go well throughout the say, as it is estimated to be fully completed by 12 a.m. Monday.

Full event schedules can be found on the Ironman Wisconsin website. A list of road closures for the biking and running events can be found here.

Ironman Wisconsin also has a livestream of the race on their Facebook page. It is also available to watch on YouTube and Twitch.

