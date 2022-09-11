Adames, McCutchen, Houser lead Brewers to 5-1 win over Reds

Milwaukee Brewers' Andrew McCutchen gestures to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run...
Milwaukee Brewers' Andrew McCutchen gestures to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Willy Adames and Andrew McCutchen each hit a two-run homer, and Adrian Houser allowed one hit in six innings as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-1. Houser permitted a leadoff double by José Barrero in the third and a sacrifice fly by TJ Friedl — but nothing more. The right-hander turned a 2-1 lead over to the bullpen, and the Brewers easily held on. Taylor Rogers pitched a 1-2-3 seventh, Matt Bush struck out the side in the eighth and Brad Boxberger handled the ninth for Milwaukee, which is chasing an NL wild card. Adames connected off Chase Anderson in the first inning for his 27th home run. McCutchen hit his 16th homer in the eighth after Hunter Renfroe doubled off Joel Kuhnel.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to an incident on
2 stabbed in Sun Prairie early Tuesday, suspect still on the run
Town of Bristol fatal crash
One dead after single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151
129 wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
Sanford gets life with no parole in killings at UW Arboretum

Latest News

Wisconsin's Tommy McIntosh (15) tries to stop Washington State's Nakia Watson (25) during the...
Watson helps Washington State beat No. 19 Wisconsin 17-14
Athletic collective new model of NIL, mentorship support for Wisconsin athletes
Athletic collective new model of NIL, mentorship support for Wisconsin athletes
Lake Mills band
Lodi edges out Turner in Week 4 of Friday Football Blitz
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) runs back the the bench after scoring on a...
Packers’ Lazard doubtful for season opener with ankle injury