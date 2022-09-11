An organization in Madison hosts its first event since the pandemic for people battling addiction

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An organization hosted an event to help people battling addiction find resources.

Wisconsin Voices For Recovery held an event Saturday for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The goal of the event was to help those overcoming addiction find hobbies and activities to help with recovery.

At the gathering, organizers received free pizza, listened to music and heard remarks from those who have witnessed addiction firsthand. The director of Wisconsin Voices For Recovery Cindy Burzinski said telling vulnerable stories gives people hope.

“It shows people that they’re not alone in terms of maybe their own substance use, not alone in terms of being an affected family member or a friend. It creates that connection and lays the groundwork for communication and talking,” Burzinski said.

She also said getting people the resources they need is beneficial.

“We added something new this year, so we added different hobby tables where people who are in recovery or looking to get into recovery and support, support their recovery, support their well-being--their wellness to learn a hobby, to kind of fill in that spot where substances used to be,” Burzinski said.

The organization also discussed an opioid overdose treatment called Narcan that is used in emergencies. Narcan is a prescription nasal spray used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency with signs of breathing problems and severe sleepiness or not being able to respond. Wisconsin Voices For Recovery explained that people can reach out to get the prescription.

“Our goal and mission with that is really to just gets as much Narcan out into the community and support as possible to support the safety of Wisconsin,” Burzinski said.

