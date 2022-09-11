Fifth annual Richard Garner Memorial Ride honors fallen firefighter

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Friends and family gathered today to remember a beloved member of the Madison Fire Department.

Rick Garner Jr. tragically died on Easter morning in 2018 just after finishing a 48-hour shift on the job.

Since his passing, Garner’s good friend and ambulance paramedic partner has helped organize the Richard Garner Memorial Ride.

The fundraising event and motorcycle ride not only keeps Garner’s legacy alive, but supports students interested in careers in fire and EMS after graduation through the Richard Garner Memorial Fund.

“Whether it’s here in Dane County, across the state, people knew who Rick was and that’s why this program has been a success is because they really want to keep his name and legacy alive,” Richard Garner Memorial Ride committee chair David Guthrie said.

Participants rode around 100 miles throughout the state before gathering at Wisconsin Brewing. All proceeds will go directly to the Richard Garner Memorial Fund.

