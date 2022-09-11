Former MLB pitcher-turned-police officer Anthony Varvaro dies in car crash

FILE - Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Anthony Varvaro delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball...
FILE - Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Anthony Varvaro delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on June 15, 2014, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(AP) – Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, was killed in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams.

Varvaro, 37, was an officer for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. He played baseball at St. John’s University in New York City before a six-year career in the majors as a relief pitcher with the Seattle Mariners, Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox.

“We are deeply saddened on the passing of former Braves pitcher Anthony Varvaro,” the Braves said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and colleagues.”

St. John’s head baseball coach Mike Hampton said he was “at a loss for words” over Varvaro’s death.

“Not only was he everything you could want out of a ball player, he was everything you could want in a person,” said Hampton, who was an assistant coach at St. John’s during all three of Varvaro’s seasons there. “My heart goes out to his family, friends, teammates and fellow officers.”

The U.S. marked the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks Sunday. (Source: WABC/CNN/POOL/ 9/11 MEMORIAL AND MUSEUM)

Port Authority officials issued a statement to the media.

“On this solemn occasion as the Port Authority mourns the loss of 84 employees in the attacks on the World Trade Center — including 37 members of the Port Authority Police Department — our grief only deepens today with the passing of Officer Varvaro,” the statement said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

