Jefferson County launches barn quilt tour

Jones Dairy Barn Quilts
Jones Dairy Barn Quilts(JCATC)
By Honor Milton
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Looking for something to do as the Autumn settles in? Jefferson County is launching their self-guided Jefferson County Barn Quilt Trail.

Made up of more than 40 barn quilts on display throughout Jefferson County, the tour came to be because of local barn quilt artist and high school student Tawney Hadler.

Hadler’s work came to prominence when a photo of her barn quilt work was featured in Jefferson County Area Tourism Council’s 2021-2022 Official Guide to Jefferson County.

“We were thrilled to feature Tawney’s photo with our barn quilt article in our 2021-2022 Official Tourism Guide,” said JCATC President, Katie Newcomb. “We knew Jefferson County had a number of barn quilts in the area and wanted to feature a list in the Official Guide to highlight just one of the area’s rich agritourism experiences. This connection sparked a continued collaboration, and we were happy to… share just how many wonderful barn quilts are in Jefferson County. We hope others will enjoy exploring the barn quilts and finding other great Jefferson County discoveries along the way,” said JCATC President, Katie Newcomb.

Barn Quilt owners and artists interested in sharing their quilts for consideration with the Jefferson County Barn Quilt Tour are encouraged to complete a Barn Quilt Tour Form on JCATC’s website: https://enjoyjeffersoncounty.com/barn-quilt-submission/.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to an incident on
2 stabbed in Sun Prairie early Tuesday, suspect still on the run
Town of Bristol fatal crash
One dead after single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151
129 wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
Stoughton Walmart theft suspects
Stoughton PD releases photos of Walmart theft suspects

Latest News

How to save money during 40-year high inflation
As small businesses raise prices, some customers push back
2022 ironman competitors swim in Lake Monona for the swimming portion of the race.
20th anniversary of Ironman Wisconsin kicks off
Madison Police & Fire host ‘Never Forget Blood Drive’ ahead of 9/11
Madison Police & Fire host ‘Never Forget Blood Drive’ ahead of 9/11
Getting people the resources they need is always beneficial.
An organization in Madison hosts its first event since the pandemic for people battling addiction