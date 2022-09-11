Jefferson County launches barn quilt tour

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Looking for something to do as the Autumn settles in? Jefferson County is launching their self-guided Jefferson County Barn Quilt Trail.

Made up of more than 40 barn quilts on display throughout Jefferson County, the tour came to be because of local barn quilt artist and high school student Tawney Hadler.

Hadler’s work came to prominence when a photo of her barn quilt work was featured in Jefferson County Area Tourism Council’s 2021-2022 Official Guide to Jefferson County.

“We were thrilled to feature Tawney’s photo with our barn quilt article in our 2021-2022 Official Tourism Guide,” said JCATC President, Katie Newcomb. “We knew Jefferson County had a number of barn quilts in the area and wanted to feature a list in the Official Guide to highlight just one of the area’s rich agritourism experiences. This connection sparked a continued collaboration, and we were happy to… share just how many wonderful barn quilts are in Jefferson County. We hope others will enjoy exploring the barn quilts and finding other great Jefferson County discoveries along the way,” said JCATC President, Katie Newcomb.

Barn Quilt owners and artists interested in sharing their quilts for consideration with the Jefferson County Barn Quilt Tour are encouraged to complete a Barn Quilt Tour Form on JCATC’s website: https://enjoyjeffersoncounty.com/barn-quilt-submission/.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.