Johnson, Michels address Wisconsinites during first Republican rally

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Republicans across Wisconsin gathered in Wisconsin Dells Saturday morning for the first Wisconsin Republican Rally.

Speakers included Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, Senator Ron Johnson and former Governor Tommy Thompson, among others. Those who spoke addressed many matters including education, economic uncertainty and illegal drug use here in Wisconsin.

Ahead of the upcoming election and following reports of alleged election fraud, Michels stressed the importance of transparency

“I don’t care if you’re Republican, an Independent, a Democrat, we should not be having questions 22 months after the last election, was it rigged? Was it fixed? People have questions and so do I,” Michels said.

Johnson explained he believes it is the Democrats who are causing conflict in our nation.

“It’s not us that are seeking to divide this nation, it’s the left. It’s always been the left.”

Johnson is defending his seat as Senator against Democrat Mandela Barnes. Michels is running for Governor of Wisconsin and is up against current Gov. Tony Evers.

A Fall Republican rally will take place in Stevens Point later later this month.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to an incident on
2 stabbed in Sun Prairie early Tuesday, suspect still on the run
Town of Bristol fatal crash
One dead after single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151
129 wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
Sanford gets life with no parole in killings at UW Arboretum

Latest News

mammogram
President Biden to deliver ‘Cancer Moonshot’ speech Monday in Boston
Wisconsin absentee ballot
Wisconsin election clerks race to understand ballot ruling
Wisconsin expects nearly $31 million from the settlement by the end of 2022.
Wisconsin lawmakers approve opioid settlement spending plan
Wisconsin judge sides with GOP in absentee ballot fight