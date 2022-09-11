Johnson, Michels address Wisconsinites during first Republican rally

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Republicans across Wisconsin gathered in Wisconsin Dells Saturday morning for the first Wisconsin Republican Rally.

Speakers included Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, Senator Ron Johnson and former Governor Tommy Thompson, among others. Those who spoke addressed many matters including education, economic uncertainty and illegal drug use here in Wisconsin.

Ahead of the upcoming election and following reports of alleged election fraud, Michels stressed the importance of transparency

“I don’t care if you’re Republican, an Independent, a Democrat, we should not be having questions 22 months after the last election, was it rigged? Was it fixed? People have questions and so do I,” Michels said.

Johnson explained he believes it is the Democrats who are causing conflict in our nation.

“It’s not us that are seeking to divide this nation, it’s the left. It’s always been the left.”

Johnson is defending his seat as Senator against Democrat Mandela Barnes. Michels is running for Governor of Wisconsin and is up against current Gov. Tony Evers.

A Fall Republican rally will take place in Stevens Point later later this month.

