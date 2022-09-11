American Red Cross: 41 residents still displaced after Thompson Dr. apartment fire

The fire that started around 5 p.m. in the 230 block of N. Thompson Dr. displaced residents of the whole building as a result of the power being shut off.(Source: WIFR)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Fire Department crews responded to a fire in an apartment building Saturday night in which residents were evacuated and displaced.

The fire that started around 5 p.m. in the 233 block of N. Thompson Dr. displaced residents as a result of the power being shut off.

The American Red Cross said as of Sunday afternoon, they are helping provide aid to 41 people from 15 apartment units, including several children. A spokesperson with the Red Cross said volunteers were able to provide aid for lodging, meals and other essentials to the people displaced from the fire.

Madison Gas and Electric was also on the scene, as they needed to turn off gas and electricity as a precaution. It is unclear how long the power will be off.

One apartment unit had the most damage, and the rest of the structure is still sound, according to Madison Fire.

Madison Fire said there aren’t many signs of physical damage on the outside of the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

All residents were able to evacuate the building, and there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

