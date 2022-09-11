Madison Police & Fire host ‘Never Forget Blood Drive’ ahead of 9/11

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In honor of our heroes who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks, American Red Cross partnered with Madison Police and Fire to host their annual ‘Never Forget Blood Drive.’

The commemorative drive is held each year during the second week of September to remember the tragedy and pay tribute to those impacted.

Lori Kneebone-Karst, Apparatus Engineer for the Madison Fire Department said the drive is especially significant for first responders, who feel a special connection to those we lost.

“To me it hits home because those I didn’t know personally any firefighter that perished, but I feel like I know all of them,” Kneebone-Karst said.

The drive was first held in 2012 and continues to grow. On Saturday afternoon organizers celebrated their thousandth donation milestone.

The American Red Cross said they collected a total of 136 lifesaving donations Saturday during the drive, thanks to the support of the MFD, MPD and all who donated.

