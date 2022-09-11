Monona ‘Vibrant Hydrant’ project unveiled in honor of 9/11

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Public Art’s ‘Vibrant Hydrant’ art project was officially unveiled in Monona this afternoon in honor of 9/11.

Photos of the hydrants were displayed around the city’s fire station for the community to enjoy. Artists who painted the hydrants presented the pictures of their works and explained their creations of art alongside organizers and the Monona community.

Organizers said for the Vibrant Hydrant project, priority was given to artists who have been historically underrepresented.

Artist Jessica Fuchs designed a hydrant and titled it ‘Honor Those We Lost,’ a tribute to those we lost in the 9/11 attacks. She hopes her creation will inspire community members to reflect.

“If you were alive and a coherent person, think about how your life has changed from then until now. Think about how you have changed at that point from then until now. And if you haven’t changed, maybe challenge yourself to grow,” Fuchs said.

President of Madison Public Art Project Jillian Talarczyk said so far the project has been a success.

“The response has been overwhelmingly positive,” Talarczyk said. “We’ve had people honking their horns, we had people with Paisley peace sun and moon going by waving rainbow flags, they were honking, they were bringing the artists water and gifts and they were really embracing this project in a way that I could never imagine.”

The hydrants will be on display for the foreseeable future for those who visit Monona to enjoy.

