MPD investigating weapons violation

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department announced Sunday afternoon that they are investigating a weapons violation that occurred earlier in the day.

According to MPD, a weapons violation occurred around 3:20 p.m. at 6 Darien Circle.

MPD said the investigation is in its initial stages and more information will be released at a later time.

They said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

