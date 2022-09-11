MPD investigating weapons violation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department announced Sunday afternoon that they are investigating a weapons violation that occurred earlier in the day.

According to MPD, a weapons violation occurred around 3:20 p.m. at 6 Darien Circle.

MPD said the investigation is in its initial stages and more information will be released at a later time.

They said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

