Rain sticks around to start the workweek

Still monitoring the flood threat
Estimated rain totals range from 0.5-2 inches through Sunday morning and afternoon.
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Rain continues overnight
  • Scattered showers through Monday
  • Sunshine finally returns on Tuesday!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Steady rain has fallen over most of southern Wisconsin, and we have more of it on the way tonight and tomorrow. Many locations were reporting over an inch of rainfall at 9 AM this morning, and those totals will continue to rise.

With an additional 1-2″ expected in the next 24 hours, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch until Monday afternoon, meaning that they’re monitoring the threat for flooding. You should be prepared to encounter some water on the roads tonight and tomorrow morning, especially on more rural or low-lying roads. If you do come across water on the

Tomorrow will feature a few more breaks in the rain as this system moves out of the region, but you’ll still want the rain gear handy through the day as scattered showers remain.

Sunshine finally returns on Tuesday, and we’ll see mainly dry weather through the rest of the workweek. High temperatures will climb out of the 60s and into the 70s (even upper 70s) over the next few days.

