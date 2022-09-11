Soaking rain today and Monday

Flood Watch in place until 1pm on Monday for all counties highlighted in green.
Flood Watch in place until 1pm on Monday for all counties highlighted in green.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Key Takeaways

  • Steady rain through Sunday
  • Rain totals between 1-4″ by Monday night
  • Flood Watch is in place for some counties

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rain has continued to move through the region overnight, and we’ll see lots more of it through the daytime hours today. Sunday is pretty much a washout: there may be a few brief breaks in the rain but it will be soggy, overcast, and cool. An isolated thunderstorm or two is possible, but because we don’t have much energy in the atmosphere to work with, it’ll be hard for those to develop.

The rain lasts through the night tonight and through most of the day on Monday, though tomorrow will feature a few more breaks in the rain as this system moves out of the region.

We’re still expecting rain totals to be between 1-3 inches for most locations, but 4-5″ is possible, especially for places along and east of I-39. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch until Monday afternoon, meaning that they’re monitoring the flood threat. You should be prepared to encounter some water on the roads over the next two days, especially on more rural or low-lying roads.

Sunshine finally returns on Tuesday, and we’ll see mainly dry weather through the rest of the workweek. High temperatures will climb out of the 60s and into the 70s (even upper 70s) over the next few days.

