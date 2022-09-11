UWPD releases stats from Badger game, showing an increase in citations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin Police Department released their statistics following the Wisconsin vs. Washington State game Saturday night.

UWPD issued a total of 30 citations Saturday, in comparison to 19 total citations the week before.

Fourteen total ejections were given without citation for intoxication, possession of alcohol, disorderly conduct and tobacco usage.

Twenty-eight of the 30 citations issued on Saturday were issued to UW students.

Thirty-one people were arrested and 45 people were ejected. Twenty-nine UW students were arrested and 36 were ejected.

There were 18 paramedic calls, two ambulance conveyances, 32 first aid calls, two detox conveyances and six people with a .20 BAC or higher.

