Wis. State Patrol predict ‘lengthy closure’ of interstate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All northbound lanes of traffic on 1-39 are closed at a section on Madison’s east side after a crash Sunday afternoon, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.

Highway officials said the call for the crash came in just before 4 p.m. and that Wisconsin State Patrol, Madison and Dane County officials, including fire and EMS, were dispatched to 1-39 northbound at Buckeye Road.

According to state patrol, the crash included one vehicle. They were unable to confirm what caused the crash or if there were any injuries, but cautioned that there would be lengthy closures at the crash site; WisDOT advised that the crash would be cleared in around two hours.

