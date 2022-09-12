12 for 13 | Gas prices drop again in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison drivers found themselves paying less at the pump last week as the downward slide in over all gas prices continues. For the twelfth time in the past 13 weeks, the cost of filling your tank in the Wisconsin capital fell, this time by over six cents, according to the newest GasBuddy report.

The latest drop left the average price across the city at $3.34/gal., more than 18 cents lower than a month ago and exactly $1.50 under June 13, when Madison reached its all-time high. Nevertheless, it is still approximately 36 cents higher than last year.

Over the past three months, Madison did see prices rise once – on Aug. 15 – but the U.S. average has marched steadily lower and now sits at $3.67/gal. While it did drop again in the new GasBuddy report, the company’s head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan, pointed out that the decrease hides pressures that pushed prices higher on both coasts and in the mountain states. That volatility could end up snapping the country’s 13-week streak of good news on gas prices soon, but not yet.

“For now, I believe the drop in prices will overpower the increases, leading to potentially another decline this week, but we’re in a very fragile time and certainly could see a broader move higher in the weeks ahead,” he explained.

Even with fuel prices offering some relief for most people, diesel users are still feeling significant pain, though, shelling out just over five dollars per gallon every time they fill up.

Madison’s decline was the lowest of the surrounding cities sampled Sunday by GasBuddy. Both Rockford and Appleton saw drops of around eight cents per gallon, with Illinois city still recording notably higher prices, $3.72/gal., than found in Wisconsin. Milwaukee drivers, meanwhile, watched as nearly 14 cents were shaved of the average cost per gallon in the state’s largest city.

