1st suspect sentenced in Anisa Scott’s death

Andre Brown convicted in Anisa Scott killing
Andre Brown convicted in Anisa Scott killing
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first of three suspects accused in the shooting death of an 11-year-old girl more than two years ago will spend 25 years in prison for her killing, a Dane Co. judge ruled Monday.

In addition to the 25-year prison sentence for the first-degree reckless homicide conviction stemming from her death, Andre Brown was given 15 additional years for an attempted homicide conviction stemming from the same shooting. The two sentences will be served consecutively, putting the total at 40 years behind bars, to be followed by 25 years combined of extended supervision.

Brown, 22, is the first of three suspects in the killing of Anisa Scott to be sentenced. The other man convicted so far in the shooting that led to Scott’s death, Perion Carreon, 21, is set to be sentenced next Monday. He has also been convicted of first-degree reckless homicide, party to a crime, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, party to a crime.

Perion R. Carreon (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Perion R. Carreon (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)(NBC15)

The third man charged in the August 2020 shooting, Jerry Ward, has a motion hearing set for the same day as Carreon’s hearing. His trial is slated to begin in November. While both other defendants pleaded guilty to a reckless homicide charge, Ward, 19, faces a first-degree intentional homicide charge, party to a crime, in addition to the attempted first-degree intentional homicide, party to a crime, charge.

Jerry Ward
Jerry Ward(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)

According to prosecutors, Anisa was found shot in the front passenger seat of a car that had multiple bullet holes. She was unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The 11-year-old girl was taken off life support at 11 a.m. the next morning.

The Madison Police Department previously indicated that Anisa was not likely the intended target and that the suspects had been shooting at the driver.

Anisa Scott
Anisa Scott(Boys and Girls Club of Dane Co.)

The driver of the car, identified as Christopher Carthans, told officers that Anisa was his girlfriend’s daughter. Carthans added he had been driving on East Washington Avenue when he heard glass breaking and realized someone was shooting at the vehicle. He said he immediately pulled over and called 911 after seeing Anisa was injured.

Using city and state traffic cameras, MPD investigators concluded that seven to eight shots were fired from the Kia Optima at the car Anisa was in.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-39 Crash
Lanes open after ‘lengthy closure’ of interstate
Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to an incident on
2 stabbed in Sun Prairie early Tuesday, suspect still on the run
Town of Bristol fatal crash
One dead after single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151
Stoughton Walmart theft suspects
Stoughton PD releases photos of Walmart theft suspects
129 wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked

Latest News

The suspect was taken to Dane County Jail.
MPD: Victim allegedly struck by suspect after attempting to offer help
It’s a new era for baseball in Beloit.
Beloit Sky Carp announce 2023 schedule
According to MPD, a weapons violation occurred around 3:20 p.m. at 6 Darien Circle.
MPD: Madison homicide, Interstate death was murder-suicide
A yard sign indicates support for UW nurses attempt to organize into a union.
UW Health nurses strike averted on eve of walkout