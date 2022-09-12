2,400 Athletes compete in IRONMAN Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Capitol hosted 2,400 athletes from around the globe for the 20th IRONMAN Wisconsin.

The athletes completed a 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike race and finish with a 26.2 run through Dane County.

Brent McMahon from Canada took first in the men’s professional race with a time of 8:36:02. Australia’s Chloe Lane took victory in the women’s professional race with a time of 9:45:21.

Congratulations Chloe and Brent on your incredible performances at IRONMAN Wisconsin

While athletes from all around the world were in Madison for IRONMAN Wisconsin, local athletes saw some success on Sunday as well. Both John Birkelo and Ray Shane have finished more than 10 IRONMAN Wisconsin races and added another to the list on Sunday.

Headed into the race, Birkelo was on a streak of 18-straight IRONMAN Wisconsin races. The Middleton resident finished with a time of 12:31:46. While Ray Shane, the Madison local, took first place in the 65-69 age division with a time of 12:45:33.

