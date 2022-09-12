Beloit Sky Carp announce 2023 schedule

It’s a new era for baseball in Beloit.
It’s a new era for baseball in Beloit.(WMTV)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A day after their 2022 season came to an end, the Beloit Sky Carp have announced their 2023 schedule.

The Sky Carp’s last two regular season games against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers were cancelled due to inclement weather over the weekend. Beloit finished the season with a 62-67 overall record, placing third in the Midwest League West Division, and did not make the postseason.

The 2022 season was historic for Beloit, the High-A Affiliate for the Miami Marlins underwent a total rebrand and announced a new team name and mascot. The Sky Carp also set an all-time franchise attendance record in 2022.

Beloit will begin the 2023 season on Friday, April 7 hosting a three-game weekend series against the Timber Rattlers, an affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Following the three-game set, the schedule reverts to the form it has taken since the 2021 season: six-game series, with Monday being the team’s mandatory off day each week.

While familiar rivals will make their return to ABC Supply Stadium next season, the Sky Carp will welcome in Great Lakes, a Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate, from May 30-June 4, and Lake County, a Cleveland Indians affiliate, from August 22-27. Neither team has visited ABC Supply Stadium before.

The Sky Carp will close their home slate with a six-game series against the Timber Rattlers, with the finale taking place on September 3.

Game times as well as a promotional schedule will be announced in the upcoming months.

Season memberships and mini plans are on-sale now, and single game tickets will become available in the spring of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to an incident on
2 stabbed in Sun Prairie early Tuesday, suspect still on the run
Town of Bristol fatal crash
One dead after single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151
1-39 Crash
Lanes open after ‘lengthy closure’ of interstate
Stoughton Walmart theft suspects
Stoughton PD releases photos of Walmart theft suspects
129 wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked

Latest News

Ironman
2,400 Athletes compete in IRONMAN Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle...
Rodgers, Packers see predicted growing pains with young WRs
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, left, is sacked by Minnesota Vikings linebacker...
Jefferson, Vikings beat Packers 23-7 for O’Connell’s 1st win
Athletic Director Trev Alberts thanks Scott Frost for his work
Nebraska fires Frost; AD Alberts says 16-31 ‘not acceptable’