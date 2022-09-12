Evers, Michels to debate just once before election

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels have agreed to debate just one time ahead of the Nov. 8 election
(L) Tony Evers and (R) Tim Michels
(L) Tony Evers and (R) Tim Michels
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels announced Monday that they have agreed to debate just one time ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

The debate will be Oct. 14, hosted by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, held in Madison and broadcast statewide. Both campaigns put out a joint statement announcing the agreement.

The debate will include journalists from across the state, according to the statement.

“There are plenty of differences between the two candidates, but we agree that voters deserve this opportunity to hear directly from each candidate,” said Evers' campaign manager Cassi Fenili and Michels' campaign manager Patrick McNulty in the joint statement. "This will be the only debate between the candidates before the November election.”

In 2018, Evers debated then-Gov. Scott Walker twice in October. Michels, co-owner of construction company Michels Corp., participated in two televised debates with his Republican challengers this summer. One was in a traditional debate format and the other was a town hall where questions came from people in the audience. Michels also did a radio debate with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun.

