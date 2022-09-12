It’s time to get cheesy! The Green County Cheese Days are back in 2022

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s billed as the oldest food fest in the Midwest — it’s the Green County Cheese days in Monroe!

The festival only happens every other year, but it will be in full swing on Sept. 16-18, 2022.

The 2022 Green County Cheese Days King and Queen, Ruth and Gordy Bergemann sat down with NBC15 on Monday to talk about what is planned for the weekend.

The festival will include a range of activities with fun for the whole family, live entertainment and, of course, plenty of cheese to go around!

Tickets are $7 for kids 10 and up and adults, and just $1 for children 9 and under.

For more information about the weekend’s festivities, visit the Cheese Days website.

