It’s time to get cheesy! The Green County Cheese Days are back in 2022

The Green County Cheese Days return on September 16-18 in Monroe, Wisconsin.
By Leigh Mills
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s billed as the oldest food fest in the Midwest — it’s the Green County Cheese days in Monroe!

The festival only happens every other year, but it will be in full swing on Sept. 16-18, 2022.

The 2022 Green County Cheese Days King and Queen, Ruth and Gordy Bergemann sat down with NBC15 on Monday to talk about what is planned for the weekend.

The festival will include a range of activities with fun for the whole family, live entertainment and, of course, plenty of cheese to go around!

Tickets are $7 for kids 10 and up and adults, and just $1 for children 9 and under.

For more information about the weekend’s festivities, visit the Cheese Days website.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-39 Crash
Lanes open after ‘lengthy closure’ of interstate
Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to an incident on
2 stabbed in Sun Prairie early Tuesday, suspect still on the run
Town of Bristol fatal crash
One dead after single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151
Stoughton Walmart theft suspects
Stoughton PD releases photos of Walmart theft suspects
129 wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked

Latest News

Road closed sign (Source: KFVS)
Williamson Street to close for Willy Street Fair this weekend
In this Sept. 21, 2017 photo, petroleum coke, the grainy black byproduct of refining Canadian...
Production resumes at Indiana refinery shutdown after fire
(L) Tony Evers and (R) Tim Michels
Evers, Michels to debate just once before election
MPD investigate armed robbery at south side motel