In the know: Cap Times Idea Fest returns to Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -For six days, community members are invited to attend an array of industry-leading speakers, from near and far, addressing nationally relevant and Wisconsin-centric topics.

Now in its 6th year, Idea Fest organized by The Capital Times will encompass more than two dozen virtual and in-person sessions.

Chris Murphy, Cap Times managing editor and Idea Fest organizer, joins The Morning Show Monday to highlight this year’s lineup.

Attending speakers come from the ranks of government, education, innovation, social and racial justice, technology, food and the list trails on.

Idea Fest rounds out the week with four powerhouse, in-person sessions Friday and Saturday on democracy, politics and racial equity.

The lineup of guest speakers includes renowned investigative journalist Carl Bernstein, Washington Post chief correspondent Dan Balz, U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin. This is only scratching the surface. To dive into the full list of speakers, see here.

HOW TO WATCH AND ATTEND:

Times and locations vary, but most of the action will take place around UW-Madison’s Memorial Union or at free virtual sessions.

You may purchase tickets here (discounts are offered for those who subscribe to The Capital Times).

