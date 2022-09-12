In the know: Cap Times Idea Fest returns to Madison

Bringing together leaders from near and far, the six-day festival will discuss Wisconsin-centric as well as nationally relevant topics.
The Capital Times is bringing Idea Fest back to Madison Sept. 12-17.
The Capital Times is bringing Idea Fest back to Madison Sept. 12-17.(WMTV)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -For six days, community members are invited to attend an array of industry-leading speakers, from near and far, addressing nationally relevant and Wisconsin-centric topics.

Now in its 6th year, Idea Fest organized by The Capital Times will encompass more than two dozen virtual and in-person sessions.

Chris Murphy, Cap Times managing editor and Idea Fest organizer, joins The Morning Show Monday to highlight this year’s lineup.

Attending speakers come from the ranks of government, education, innovation, social and racial justice, technology, food and the list trails on.

Idea Fest rounds out the week with four powerhouse, in-person sessions Friday and Saturday on democracy, politics and racial equity.

The lineup of guest speakers includes renowned investigative journalist Carl Bernstein, Washington Post chief correspondent Dan Balz, U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin. This is only scratching the surface. To dive into the full list of speakers, see here.

To dive into the full list of speakers, see here.

HOW TO WATCH AND ATTEND:

Times and locations vary, but most of the action will take place around UW-Madison’s Memorial Union or at free virtual sessions.

You may purchase tickets here (discounts are offered for those who subscribe to The Capital Times).

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to an incident on
2 stabbed in Sun Prairie early Tuesday, suspect still on the run
Town of Bristol fatal crash
One dead after single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151
129 wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked
Stoughton Walmart theft suspects
Stoughton PD releases photos of Walmart theft suspects
Sanford gets life with no parole in killings at UW Arboretum

Latest News

The Wisconsin State Capitol hosted 2,400 athletes from around the globe for the 20th IRONMAN...
2,400 Athletes compete in IRONMAN Wisconsin
The IRONMAN Wisconsin race featured athletes biking, swimming, and running around the Madison...
The volunteers behind the 20th IRONMAN Wisconsin
The IRONMAN Wisconsin race featured athletes biking, swimming, and running around the Madison...
The volunteers behind the 20th IRONMAN Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle...
Rodgers, Packers see predicted growing pains with young WRs