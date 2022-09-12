Madison police investigating homicide on far west side

According to MPD, a weapons violation occurred around 3:20 p.m. at 6 Darien Circle.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A person has died following reported shooting in Madison over the weekend, the police department revealed Monday morning.

In a brief update, a Madison Police Department spokesperson indicated what was initially reported as a weapons violation has now become a homicide investigation.

In its first report Sunday evening, the police department reported officers responded around 3:20 p.m. that day to the incident at 6 Darien Circle, on the city’s far west side.

No other details have been released at this time. The police department did assure the public that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The department has scheduled a 10 a.m. news conference during which it is expected to offer more details. NBC15 News will have a crew there for the news conference and will update this story when more information becomes available.

