Man convicted in missing woman’s murder gets life without eligibility of parole

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - A 42-year-old Mosinee convicted of killing a missing woman and hiding her remains was sentenced to life in prison without the eligibility of parole.

A jury found Jesus Contreras Perez guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, and stalking in June. Monday’s sentencing hearing lasted about two hours.

Cassandra Ayon, 27, was last seen around 3:45 a.m. Oct. 3, 2020 in the Unity area. Court documents say her vehicle and her body have not been located. There has been no bank activity on Ayon’s accounts. There are no records she has left the United States and she does not have a passport.

Ayon and Contreras Perez were previously in a relationship and have a child together.

Detectives say on Sept. 26 and Sept. 27 in 2020 Contreras Perez’s Google search history shows he searched “how to make a homemade silencer”, “what a silencer really sounds like”, building a fuel filter suppressor” and “testing a new silencer... " and “homemade suppressor demo for .30-06.”

Anyone with information on Ayon is asked to contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 715-743-5278.

