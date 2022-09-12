MPD investigate armed robbery at south side motel

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two masked suspects stole cash from a south side motel’s cash register and threatened a clerk early Monday morning, according to the Madison Police Department.

Officers responded around 2:15 a.m. Monday to the Super 8 Motel on the 1600 block of W. Beltline Highway for the report of an armed robbery.

MPD detailed in its report how the front desk attendant told them that two men entered the hotel and implied that they had a weapon, though no weapon was seen.

The attendant told police that the suspects demanded money and then took all of the cash in the register. MPD stated that the men left the area after threatening the employee.

MPD is reviewing any physical and digital evidence related to the robbery. There was no additional descriptions given of the two suspects.

Anyone with information on this robbery is urged to call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.