MPD: Madison homicide, Interstate death was murder-suicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man suspected of killing his wife at a home on Madison’s far west side over the weekend died shortly afterwards when he stepped into traffic on two separate occasions, according to an update from the Madison Police Department.

In a news conference Monday morning, MPD Chief Shon Barnes explained officers found the woman around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday after responding to reports of a deceased person in the 10 block of Darien Circle. Barnes added that officers could tell immediately that she had been “violently, physically attacked” and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her husband had already left the home by the time officers arrived, Barnes continued. As investigators searched for him, they learned of a man who was on foot on the Beltline near the Old Sauk Road interchange and had been struck by a vehicle. Witnesses said the individual was not seriously injured, returned to his vehicle, and drove off.

The same man was later seen on the I-39/90/94, halfway between the Wis. 30 and U.S. 12/18 interchanges, on the city’s east side, where he stepped in front of a semi truck, Barnes said. Emergency crews pronounced him dead at the scene.

1-39 Crash (511 Wisconsin)

During the news conference, Barnes called the deaths a murder-suicide that was domestic in nature, adding that there was no threat to the community. He did not release the names of either individual, citing department policy in domestic crimes.

MPD continues to investigate the homicide, an earlier statement indicated, while the Wisconsin State Patrol is taking the lead on the man’s death on the interstate.

Barnes was joined at the news conference by Public Health Madison and Dane Co. Director of Policy Planning and Evaluation Aurielle Smith who discussed community resources for domestic violence issues. Following Barnes statement, she encouraged anyone aware of someone who is in danger from a loved one to reach out to their local domestic violence resource center, which in Madison is DAIS.

DAIS is located at 2102 Fordem Ave., and its phone number is 608-251-4445.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.