MPD: Victim allegedly struck by suspect after attempting to offer help

The suspect was taken to Dane County Jail.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman allegedly stuck someone who came over to her vehicle offering help, then tried to hit the victim with her vehicle, the Madison Police Department reports.

Just after midnight on Saturday, MPD officers arrived at the 3000 block of Webb Ave. to investigate the disturbance.

Officers say that a 52-year-old woman noticed a 31-year-old woman repeatedly honking her horn in a parking lot. When the 52-year-old attempted to offer help, the 31-year-old responded by striking her.

According to MPD, the suspect continued to harm the victim by trying to hit her with a vehicle. The victim escaped and was not hit, police said.

Police allege that the suspect armed herself with a baseball bat throughout the altercation.

Officers from the Sun Prairie Police Department helped MPD officers arrest the suspect on charges of disorderly conduct while armed, battery and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. The suspect was taken to Dane County Jail.

