Rain Likely Continue Today

Sunny and warmer through the rest of the week
Sunny and warmer through the rest of the week
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • Scattered Showers Today
  • Breezy and Cool
  • Warmer Through the Rest of the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Slow-moving area of low pressure will continue to impact the weather around here through the day. Rain will be likely in the morning with scattered showers still possible for this afternoon and evening. Many locations have reported rain totals in excess of 3 inches with local total up around 7 inches in some spots.

An additional quarter to half inch of rainfall is expected over the next 12 hours. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch until 1:00 pm today, meaning that they’re monitoring the flood threat. You should be prepared to encounter some water on the roads today, especially on more rural or low-lying roads.

Sunshine finally returns on Tuesday, and we’ll see dry weather through the rest of the workweek. High temperatures will climb out of the 60s and into the 70s (even upper 70s) over the next few days.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar
Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to an incident on
2 stabbed in Sun Prairie early Tuesday, suspect still on the run
Town of Bristol fatal crash
One dead after single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151
129 wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked
Stoughton Walmart theft suspects
Stoughton PD releases photos of Walmart theft suspects
Sanford gets life with no parole in killings at UW Arboretum

Latest News

Sunny and warmer through the rest of the week
Rain Likely Again Today
Estimated rain totals range from 0.5-2 inches through Sunday morning and afternoon.
Rain sticks around to start the workweek
Flood Watch in place until 1pm on Monday for all counties highlighted in green.
Soaking rain today and Monday
Widespread to scattered showers likely on Sunday
Rain overspreads the region tonight