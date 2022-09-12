Rain Likely Continue Today

Key Takeaways

Scattered Showers Today

Breezy and Cool

Warmer Through the Rest of the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Slow-moving area of low pressure will continue to impact the weather around here through the day. Rain will be likely in the morning with scattered showers still possible for this afternoon and evening. Many locations have reported rain totals in excess of 3 inches with local total up around 7 inches in some spots.

An additional quarter to half inch of rainfall is expected over the next 12 hours. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch until 1:00 pm today, meaning that they’re monitoring the flood threat. You should be prepared to encounter some water on the roads today, especially on more rural or low-lying roads.

Sunshine finally returns on Tuesday, and we’ll see dry weather through the rest of the workweek. High temperatures will climb out of the 60s and into the 70s (even upper 70s) over the next few days.

