Sunshine finally makes a comeback!

Key Takeaways

Lingering showers tonight

Patchy morning fog tomorrow

Warmer & quiet rest of the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s been a wet 48 hours in southern Wisconsin! A few showers will linger through the evening, but this system is finally making its way out of here. Rainfall totals ranged from 2-4 inches across the southern part of the state, with some pockets of 5-6″ in the far eastern counties.

Skies will remain cloudy overnight, and temperatures will be chilly in the low 50s to upper 40s. Some patchy fog is possible tomorrow morning, but skies will be quickly clearing out and temperatures will be much more seasonable. Highs will reach the mi to low 70s by tomorrow afternoon, with light winds coming out of the northwest.

The weather will remain pretty quiet through the rest of the workweek. Temperatures will continue to climb to the upper 70s by late week. Unfortunately, it looks like we might see a few rain chances once again over the upcoming weekend. At least we’ll enjoy some sunshine until then.

