Updated COVID-19 boosters arrive in Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The newest COVID-19 booster has officially made its way to Dane County.

Public Health Madison and Dane County revealed Monday that the bivalent booster shots, which contain both the original vaccine and protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron versions now causing nearly all COVID-19 infections, had arrived.

The agency currently only has Pfizer versions and is waiting on the Moderna ones to come in.

The updated boosters are available at PHMDC’s Park Street and East Washington Avenue clinics, as well as mobile clinics.

Those who are ages 12 and older can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 booster at least two months after their last COVID-19 shot. Those who are ages 18 and older can receive one shot of the updated Moderna booster at least two months after the last dose. Those interested in making an appointment can do so on PHMDC’s website.

According to the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard, about 35.4% of the state has received an additional/booster dose. In Dane County, around half of its residents have received a booster dose.

Some pharmacies, including Hy-Vee, also have limited amounts of the bivalent booster available.

