Updated COVID-19 boosters arrive in Dane Co.

Bivalent booster shot
Bivalent booster shot(WEAU)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The newest COVID-19 booster has officially made its way to Dane County.

Public Health Madison and Dane County revealed Monday that the bivalent booster shots, which contain both the original vaccine and protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron versions now causing nearly all COVID-19 infections, had arrived.

The agency currently only has Pfizer versions and is waiting on the Moderna ones to come in.

The updated boosters are available at PHMDC’s Park Street and East Washington Avenue clinics, as well as mobile clinics.

Those who are ages 12 and older can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 booster at least two months after their last COVID-19 shot. Those who are ages 18 and older can receive one shot of the updated Moderna booster at least two months after the last dose. Those interested in making an appointment can do so on PHMDC’s website.

According to the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard, about 35.4% of the state has received an additional/booster dose. In Dane County, around half of its residents have received a booster dose.

Some pharmacies, including Hy-Vee, also have limited amounts of the bivalent booster available.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-39 Crash
Lanes open after ‘lengthy closure’ of interstate
Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to an incident on
2 stabbed in Sun Prairie early Tuesday, suspect still on the run
Town of Bristol fatal crash
One dead after single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151
Stoughton Walmart theft suspects
Stoughton PD releases photos of Walmart theft suspects
129 wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked

Latest News

According to MPD, a weapons violation occurred around 3:20 p.m. at 6 Darien Circle.
MPD: Madison homicide, Interstate death was murder-suicide
A yard sign indicates support for UW nurses attempt to organize into a union.
UW Health nurses strike averted on eve of walkout
UW Health nurses strike averted on eve of walkout
UW Health nurses strike averted on eve of walkout
MPD: Madison homicide, Interstate death was murder-suicide
MPD: Madison homicide, Interstate death was murder-suicide