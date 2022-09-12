The volunteers behind the 20th IRONMAN Wisconsin

The IRONMAN Wisconsin race featured athletes biking, swimming, and running around the Madison area, celebrating the 20th such race in Wisconsin.
By Colton Molesky
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The IRONMAN Wisconsin race featured athletes biking, swimming, and running around the Madison area, celebrating the 20th such race in Wisconsin. It is an event organizers say would be impossible without the hundreds of volunteers who help make the race go.

“The support they offer to us as the race organizers, but more so towards the athletes of becoming an IRONMAN or an IRONMAN 70.3 finisher, is what fuels the volunteers as well,” said race director Ryan Richards.

Richards says volunteers are needed to fill over 3,500 different positions throughout the day. From offering directions and support along the route to keeping exhausted athletes on their feet after crossing the finish line, and everything in between, Richards says the volunteers are crucial.

“I just enjoy being with these people,” said finish line captain Bill Lawrence. “The volunteers feel the same as I do; they want to be part of this and to be helping the athlete as they cross the finish line.”

Lawrence has volunteered at every one of the IRONMAN Wisconsin races and says he keeps coming back because of the opportunity to help the athletes.

“It’s very emotional when they finish this race; it’s very difficult, it’s very hard, so they need the assistance,” said Lawrence.

Lawrence says he plans to return for next year’s race, just like he has for the past 20 years.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to an incident on
2 stabbed in Sun Prairie early Tuesday, suspect still on the run
Town of Bristol fatal crash
One dead after single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151
129 wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked
Stoughton Walmart theft suspects
Stoughton PD releases photos of Walmart theft suspects
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard

Latest News

The IRONMAN Wisconsin race featured athletes biking, swimming, and running around the Madison...
The volunteers behind the 20th IRONMAN Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle...
Rodgers, Packers see predicted growing pains with young WRs
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, left, is sacked by Minnesota Vikings linebacker...
Jefferson, Vikings beat Packers 23-7 for O’Connell’s 1st win
Athletic Director Trev Alberts thanks Scott Frost for his work
Nebraska fires Frost; AD Alberts says 16-31 ‘not acceptable’