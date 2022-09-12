The volunteers behind the 20th IRONMAN Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The IRONMAN Wisconsin race featured athletes biking, swimming, and running around the Madison area, celebrating the 20th such race in Wisconsin. It is an event organizers say would be impossible without the hundreds of volunteers who help make the race go.

“The support they offer to us as the race organizers, but more so towards the athletes of becoming an IRONMAN or an IRONMAN 70.3 finisher, is what fuels the volunteers as well,” said race director Ryan Richards.

Richards says volunteers are needed to fill over 3,500 different positions throughout the day. From offering directions and support along the route to keeping exhausted athletes on their feet after crossing the finish line, and everything in between, Richards says the volunteers are crucial.

“I just enjoy being with these people,” said finish line captain Bill Lawrence. “The volunteers feel the same as I do; they want to be part of this and to be helping the athlete as they cross the finish line.”

Lawrence has volunteered at every one of the IRONMAN Wisconsin races and says he keeps coming back because of the opportunity to help the athletes.

“It’s very emotional when they finish this race; it’s very difficult, it’s very hard, so they need the assistance,” said Lawrence.

Lawrence says he plans to return for next year’s race, just like he has for the past 20 years.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.