Williamson Street to close for Willy Street Fair this weekend

Road closed sign (Source: KFVS)(KFVS)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A section of Williamson Street will be closed Saturday and Sunday for the annual Willy Street Fair.

The city’s Traffic Engineering Division will close three blocks of Williamson Street South Livingston Street and South Ingersoll Street. The 300 blocks of South Paterson Street and South Brearly Street are also set to close.

The street closures will begin on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and will continue Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The Sunday parade will close nearby streets from 11:00 a.m. to noon. The closures include:

· South Paterson Street from Williamson Street to Spaight Street

· Spaight Street from South Paterson Street to South Ingersoll Street

· South Ingersoll Street from Spaight Street to Williamson Street

· Williamson Street from South Ingersoll Street to Paterson Street

Some Metro Transit routes may be impacted.

