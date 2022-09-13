Badger volleyball prepares for top 20 Kohl Center matchup against Florida

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No. 4 Wisconsin volleyball wraps up their non-conference schedule this weekend with a top 20 matchup inside the Kohl Center against No. 16 Florida.

The Badgers are looking to break the NCAA regular-season attendance record of 15,797, set at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, on September 7, 2022 when Nebraska beat Creighton, 3-2. The Kohl Center seats more than 17,000 fans for men’s and women’s basketball.

New UW Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin will serve as honorary team captain for Friday night’s game, and fans are encouraged to wear red for a “Red Out.”

The Badgers head into the match against Florida on a four-game win streak, after defeating No. 24 Marquette, High Point, No. 14 Kentucky and Campbell.

The last time a volleyball match was played in the Kohl Center was the 1998 NCAA Championship match on December 12. Long Beach State defeated Penn State, 3-2, in the title match in front of 13,194 fans, a then-NCAA attendance record.

First serve is at 7:30 p.m. and the match will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.

