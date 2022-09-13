Bivalent boosters: Who’s eligible and where can you get the latest COVID-19 vaccine?

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Updated COVID-19 booster shots are available through various vaccine channels for anyone 12 and older in Dane County.

The booster contains an updated formula meant to target and protect against the BA. 4 and BA. 5 Omicron variants.

According to PHMDC, anyone 12 and older can get the Pfizer bivalent booster as long as they’ve waited two months after completing their latest dose of the COVID-19 vaccine series.

Appointments are available at these PHMDC locations:

2230 South Park Street, Madison: Mondays 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays 09/24 and 10/01

2705 East Washington Ave, Madison: Tuesdays 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Appointments can be made through Walgreens and CVS Pharmacies.

People can also find locations offering boosters here.

According to PHMDC communications director Morgan Finke, the health department receives 140 Pfizer bivalent doses each day to fill their supply.

She said they will accept walk-ins but prefer a scheduled appointment.

“These targeted boosters really give us our best chance to fight any potential surges and also to prevent that severe illness for folks who might be immuno-compromised, who might be more likely to get seriously sick from COVID because they are targeted against those subvariants that they’re seeing,” Finke said.

Madisonian Linda Bellman scheduled her booster on Tuesday morning.

”The more coverage we get the better! We’ve had two but we’re seniors and we’re traveling so we wanted to get that third booster as well,” Bellman said. ”There’s been so much research on this and so much controversy that I think we can individually take some responsibility and do what we can to prevent another COVID epidemic this winter.”

Kathryn Larocco is from Sun Prairie and scheduled her booster appointment to protect others.

”I want to help the people around me. I have family members who are still immune-compromised. So it’s just kind of a safety thing,” Larocco said. ”Get your vaccine to protect the people around you. It’s not that difficult to get, it doesn’t hurt, I haven’t had any problems with the Pfizer vaccine at all.”

Finke said the BA. 4 and BA. 5 variants caused 89% of recent COVID-19 positive cases in the United States.

Finke said there is no current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for people with prior infections, but stuck to recent recommendations that people who recently tested positive for the virus should wait two to three months before getting the bivalent booster.

The agency currently only has Pfizer versions and is waiting on the Moderna ones to come in.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services data shows 35% of the state’s population received a booster as of Tuesday. The data also shows 50% of Dane County’s population has been boosted.

