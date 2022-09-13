Chazen Museum of Art exhibit illuminates historically marginalized voices

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new exhibit at the University of Wisconsin- Madison’s Chazen Museum of Art opened Monday, bringing a voice to those who have been marginalized and excluded historically while on campus.

It’s part of the UW-Madison Public History Project, which started in the fall of 2019. “Sifting and Reckoning: UW–Madison’s History of Exclusion and Resistance” tells historical stories of an unchallenged culture of racism and bigotry through archival materials, photographs and oral histories.

John Zumbrunnen, Vice Provost for Teaching and Learning, explained that the Public History Project will help instructors engage with students more honestly and openly.

“We’re committed, after all, to the basic idea that learning together in open and honest dialogue about ourselves and about our campus and about our communities will lead to a better future,” Zumbrunnen said.

LaVar Charleston, deputy vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion and chief diversity officer, said he hoped that the project would inspire new ways for the campus community and surrounding areas to take an active role in achieving a more equitable university.

“By uncovering our history, we get a better sense of the progress we’ve made, places where we’ve fallen short, and places where we need to focus our attention for the future,” Charleston said.

The exhibit will run through Dec. 23.

