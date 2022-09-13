Madison Fire firefighters help get man in wheelchair home safely during bad weather

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Fire Department firefighters at the McKenna Boulevard fire station opened the door Saturday night to a man who needed their help.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, a man rang the fire station doorbell and told firefighters that he was on his way home, but his electric wheelchair was almost out of battery power.

Firefighters welcomed the man into the station and allowed him to recharge his wheelchair battery.

The wheelchair was charging while the sun went down and the rain began, according to MFD.

When told that the man lived about a mile and a half away from the station, fire crews tried to make calls to get a cab or medical van to assist. Because it was a busy Saturday night in Madison, firefighters were unable to secure a ride for the man.

With help from MFD’s Officer in Charge, Schmidt’s Towing was able to send a truck over to the fire station to bring the man and his wheelchair home.

Firefighters tagged along, helping the man and his wheelchair arrive safely home.

