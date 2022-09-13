Madison man sentenced to federal prison for methamphetamine trafficking

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was sentenced to over nine years in federal prison Monday for distributing methamphetamine, the U.S. Department of Justice stated.

Derrick Shelton, 30, pleaded guilty to distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on May 18. U.S. District Judge James Peterson sentenced him to 110 months in federal prison on Monday.

The charge stems back to two interactions with an undercover police officer in 2021 and a search of Shelton’s home, the DOJ explained Tuesday.

The undercover officer arranged to buy two ounces of methamphetamine from Shelton on Oct. 4, 2021. The DOJ noted that the officer bought the drugs for $800 at a Madison location.

The officer arranged to buy eight ounces of methamphetamine again on Oct. 19, 2021, in exchange for $2,600.

The DOJ noted that at the time of these sales, Shelton was on extended supervision for previous convictions of armed robbery and burglary in Dane County.

The DOJ detailed that agents searched Shelton’s home on Nov. 10, 2021. They reported finding heroin, methamphetamine, three firearms and over $15,000 in cash.

The joint investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Dane County Narcotics Task Force, Wisconsin DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Sun Prairie Police Department.

