Madison police search for suspect in attack at Culver’s

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department released two pictures of the suspect who allegedly attacked a 78-year-old individual in the parking lot of a Culver’s restaurant in hopes that someone may recognize him.

The police department did not release too many details about the incident, although its social media posts described the attack was unprovoked. MPD indicated it happened a few weeks ago at the fast-casual chain’s location in the 2100 block of W. Beltline Hwy.

The suspect is described as standing 5′7″ tall, with a heavier build.

MPD’s posts did not indicate the extent of the injuries to the victim.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip online at p3tips.com.

— Madison Police (@madisonpolice) September 13, 2022

