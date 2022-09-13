MPD looking for help identifying suspect in stolen car case

MPD is looking for help identifying this man.
MPD is looking for help identifying this man.(Madison Police Department)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is looking for the community’s help in identifying the suspect involved in a stolen car case.

MPD has identified the man in the above photos as a suspect in the incident but needs the community’s help identifying him.

The vehicle in this case was originally stolen from a business address in the 1100 block of N. Sherman Ave. on Aug. 28.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at p3tips.com.

