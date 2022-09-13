MPD: OWI suspect hits two vehicles, rolls car on Williamson St.

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 46-year-old woman allegedly struck two other vehicles late Monday night before rolling the one she was driving on Williamson Street, according to the Madison Police Department.

According to MPD’s initial report, emergency crews found the woman trapped in her overturned vehicle around 10:30 p.m. when they responded to reports of a crash in the 1400 block of Williamson Street, and Madison firefighters were able to free her.

The report indicated the suspect had hit two vehicles that had been parked prior to the crash.

Investigators reported spotting signs of impairment and the driver was taken into custody. She has since been cited for OWI and traffic violations and released as the investigation wrapped up.

