Pleasant stretch of weather

Key Takeaways

Areas of fog the next few mornings

Sunny & warm afternoons

A few weekend showers possible

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It was nice of the sun to make a reappearance today! We’ll see lots more of it through the rest of the workweek.

Overnight tonight, temperatures will cool to the mid to low 50s. We’ll likely see some areas of fog develop during the early morning, so be aware of that as you head out the door tomorrow. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s during the afternoon, which is pretty seasonable for this time of year.

We’ll continue to see a warming trend through the rest of the week as warm air builds in from the south. Keep in mind that our average high for mid-September is about 74° so “warmer than average” just means the upper 70s and low 80s.

We’re still watching the chance for a few showers and maybe an isolated storm over the weekend, especially on Sunday. This system still looks pretty broken and disorganized, so I wouldn’t expect anything nearly as soggy as this past weekend.

