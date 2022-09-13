Sunshine Returns

Warmer temperatures through the rest of the week
Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(wmtv)
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • Plenty of Sunshine this Week
  • Turning Warmer
  • A Few Weekend Showers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A slow-moving low pressure system is finally making its way out of here. Rainfall totals ranged from 2-4 inches across the southern part of the state, with some pockets of 5-7″ over the southeast part of the state.

High pressure will be building in for today. Skies will be quickly clearing out and temperatures will be much more seasonable. Highs will reach the middle 70s by this afternoon, with lighter wind out of the northwest.

The weather will remain pretty quiet through the rest of the workweek. Temperatures will continue to climb to the upper 70s and lower 80s by late week. Unfortunately, it looks like we might see a few rain chances once again during the upcoming weekend. At least we’ll enjoy some sunshine until then.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar
Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-39 Crash
Lanes open after ‘lengthy closure’ of interstate
Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to an incident on
2 stabbed in Sun Prairie early Tuesday, suspect still on the run
According to MPD, a weapons violation occurred around 3:20 p.m. at 6 Darien Circle.
MPD: Madison homicide, Interstate death was murder-suicide
Stoughton Walmart theft suspects
Stoughton PD releases photos of Walmart theft suspects
129 wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked

Latest News

Sunny and warmer tomorrow
Sunshine finally makes a comeback!
Sunny and warmer through the rest of the week
Rain Likely Again Today
A Flood Watch is in effect until 1:00 p.m.
Rain Likely Continue Today
Estimated rain totals range from 0.5-2 inches through Sunday morning and afternoon.
Rain sticks around to start the workweek