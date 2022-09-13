Sunshine Returns

Key Takeaways

Plenty of Sunshine this Week

Turning Warmer

A Few Weekend Showers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A slow-moving low pressure system is finally making its way out of here. Rainfall totals ranged from 2-4 inches across the southern part of the state, with some pockets of 5-7″ over the southeast part of the state.

High pressure will be building in for today. Skies will be quickly clearing out and temperatures will be much more seasonable. Highs will reach the middle 70s by this afternoon, with lighter wind out of the northwest.

The weather will remain pretty quiet through the rest of the workweek. Temperatures will continue to climb to the upper 70s and lower 80s by late week. Unfortunately, it looks like we might see a few rain chances once again during the upcoming weekend. At least we’ll enjoy some sunshine until then.

