UW-Madison now ranked 38th overall and 10th best public university

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 ranking of best colleges lists the University of Wisconsin-Madison as 38th overall and 10th among public universities, both in three-way ties.

UW-Madison tied with the University of California, Davis and the University of Texas at Austin in its overall ranking and ranking among public universities.

The rankings’ criteria consider undergraduate academic reputation, student excellence, faculty resources, expert opinion, financial resources, alumni giving, graduation and retention rates, graduate rate performances and social mobility, UW-Madison said in a press release.

“As one of the world’s top universities, UW-Madison delivers a high-quality education that provides life-long value to our students,” Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin said. “While rankings are only one measure of excellence, I’m pleased to see so many areas of our success reflected.”

The university saw a large jump in its Faculty Resources rating, receiving a score of 84th, up from 107th last year. U.S. News and World Report’s six factors used to calculate the Faculty Resources ranking include smaller class sizes, student to faculty ratio, the proportion of full-time faculty and faculty salary.

“We know how valuable our faculty members are, and that’s why we have prioritized recruiting and retaining outstanding people to enhance our educational programs,” Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs John Karl Scholz said. That commitment, along with our extraordinary University and Academic Staff, continues to bolster the university’s standings in these ratings.”

UW-Madison’s rankings stood out in the following categories:

· Graduation and Retention rates: 39th overall, with an 89 percent six-year graduation rate and a 95 percent fist-year retention rate

· Peer Reputation: 28th overall and seventh among public institutions

· Financial Resources: 51st, up from 52nd last year

· Student Excellence: 57th, up from 59th last year

· Undergraduate Engineering Program: 13th overall (three-way tie) and 7th (two-way tie) among public universities

· Undergraduate Business Program: 19th overall (four-way-tie) and ninth (four-way tie) among public universities

· Undergraduate Computer Science Program: 16th overall (seven-way-tie) and eight (four-way tie) among public universities

· Undergraduate Nursing Program: 22nd (seven-way tie) overall and 17th (five-way tie) among public universities

· Best Colleges for Veterans: 18th overall and 10th among public universities, both in three-way ties

· Best Value Schools: 3rd among public universities

